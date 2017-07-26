Sikkim standoff: Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi along with BRICS NSAs

Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval will be visiting Beijing to attend BRICS summit for NSAs. Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval will be visiting Beijing to attend BRICS summit for NSAs.

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday along with fellow top security officials of the BRICS countries. Doval, who is taking part in the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting in China’s capital Beijing, will be meeting President Xi Jinping, officials confirmed to PTI. The NSA’s from the member countries would call on Xi for an interaction on security issues relating to BRICS countries.

China, which currently holds the Presidency of the BRICS, is due to hold 2017 summit of the five-member group in September at Xiamen city. Before meeting Xi, Ajit Doval is expected to hold separate talks with China’s State Councilor Yang Jiechi to discuss possible solutions to the Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector. Both Doval and Yang are Special Representatives of the India-China border mechanism. Also Read: Sikkim standoff: China says India should withdraw troops from Doklam for dialogue

Earlier today, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that no meaningful dialogue can be held with India until it “unconditionally” withdraws troops from the disputed Doklam area. However, China has acknowledged that talks through diplomatic channels are taking place and hinted at a meeting between Doval and Yang.

Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a face-off in the trijunction area for more than a month since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory. India protested the construction, fearing it would allow China to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

Though the BRICS NSAs meeting is scheduled for two days, it is open for the media only on July 28, the last day when the top security officials of the five countries will formally meeting to discuss on global governance, counter-terrorism, cyber security and energy security, international and regional hotspots, and national security and development.

Through this meeting, China hopes that it will be able to safeguard the common interests of the BRICS countries, move forward political and security cooperation and strengthen the solidarity and influence of the group, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had said on Monday.

