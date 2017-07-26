Sikkim standoff: Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi along with BRICS NSAs

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will call on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday along with fellow top security officials of the BRICS countries. Doval, who is taking part in the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting in China’s capital Beijing, will be meeting President Xi Jinping, officials confirmed to PTI. The NSA’s from the member countries would call on Xi for an interaction on security issues relating to BRICS countries.
China, which currently holds the Presidency of the BRICS, is due to hold 2017 summit of the five-member group in September at Xiamen city. Before meeting Xi, Ajit Doval is expected to hold separate talks with China’s State Councilor Yang Jiechi to discuss possible solutions to the Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector. Both Doval and Yang are Special Representatives of the India-China border mechanism. Also Read: Sikkim standoff: China says India should withdraw troops from Doklam for dialogue
Earlier today, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that no meaningful dialogue can be held with India until it “unconditionally” withdraws troops from the disputed Doklam area. However, China has acknowledged that talks through diplomatic channels are taking place and hinted at a meeting between Doval and Yang.
Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a face-off in the trijunction area for more than a month since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area. China claimed it was constructing the road within its territory. India protested the construction, fearing it would allow China to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.
Though the BRICS NSAs meeting is scheduled for two days, it is open for the media only on July 28, the last day when the top security officials of the five countries will formally meeting to discuss on global governance, counter-terrorism, cyber security and energy security, international and regional hotspots, and national security and development.
Through this meeting, China hopes that it will be able to safeguard the common interests of the BRICS countries, move forward political and security cooperation and strengthen the solidarity and influence of the group, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had said on Monday.
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:18 pmThe only thing to do with the Chinese is to fight them remorselessly. No sweet talk is worth a penny. Be prepared to use nuclear weapons. We will go, but so will they.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:05 pmFeku has sent doval to secretly kiss the feet of Chinese premier and beg for mercy , so that feku is not humiliated in front of his psycho-bhaktsReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:26 pmStop talking non sense. This is first time that India has sent it's forced to 3 Rd country to oppose China. This is the most bold step of India till this dateReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 7:05 pmThere is something weird about the foreign policy makers of China, the more they push for it, the more they are damaging the image of the China. The more they damage the image of China the worse it will be doing business and more scared other countries will be trying to manufacture in China. It may not hit immediately, but impression and b value is very important. The unreasonableness in Chinese behaviour and their false propaganda is already validated by other countries, they know now that the more they allow China to consolidate more is danger to their own sovereignty which is a freaky thought. It may hit China really hard in a year or two which will be worse than War losses.Reply