Learn from ‘historical lessons’, China warns India as Army Chief Bipin Rawat says ‘ready for war’

Asking India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area in Sikkim sector as a precondition for a “meaningful dialogue” to settle the boundary issue, China on Thursday said India must learn from “historical lessons”, an indirect reference to 1962 war. Displaying a photograph of Indian “incursion” into Donglong area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the dispute which is becoming a confrontation of sorts between the troops on the ground can only be settled by the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the area.
“Since the illegal trespass happened we have lodged solemn representations with the Indian side in both New Delhi and Beijing,” Lu said, showing the photograph from the podium.
He said the photographs will be displayed on the Foreign Ministry’s website later. “The diplomatic channel for communication remains unimpeded. We urged the Indian side to withdraw troops back to the Indian side of the boundary immediately. This is the precondition for the settlement of this incident and also the basis for us to conduct any meaningful dialogue,” he said.
At the same time, China’s Defence spokesman Col Wu Qian rejected Bhutan’s allegation that PLA soldiers violated its territory in Donglong area, saying its troops operated on “Chinese territory” and also asked India to “correct” its “wrong doing”. “I have to correct when you say Chinese personnel entered Bhutan’s territory. Chinese troops operated on Chinese territory,” a Chinese defence ministry spokesman said at a press conference.
The People’s Liberation Army spokesman also accused Indian troops of entering the Chinese side in Donglong area in Sikkim sector. “They tried to stop the normal activities. The Chinese carried out appropriate responses to these activities to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesman said. “We have made it clear to the Indian side to correct their wrong doing and withdraw all personnel from Chinese territory,” he said.
Bhutan yesterday said it had issued a demarche to China over the construction of a road towards its Army camp in Zomplri area of Doklam and asked Beijing to restore status quo by stopping the work immediately. The Donglong (Doklam) is a tri-junction area near the Chumbi Valley. It is under China’s control. However, Bhutan claims sovereignty over the area.
Asked about the protest lodged by Bhutan that the PLA has transgressed its territory in Donglong area as well as reports that Chinese military has destroyed bunkers of Indian army in the area, Col Wu said the PLA troops carried out “appropriate response to incursion” by Indian border guards into Chinese territory.
“The Indian border troupe personnel have entered the Chinese territory in the Sikkim sector of the India-China borders. They tried to stop the normal activities of the Chinese border defence forces in the Donglong region. We carried out appropriate responses to halt these actives to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Chinese military rejected as “extremely irresponsible” Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that India is ready for a two-and-a-half front war, asking him to “stop clamouring for war”. Rawat had said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as by internal threats.
Responding to Rawat’s remarks, Col Wu Qian said: “Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible”. “We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war,” he told the media. “Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war,” Rawat had said recently.
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:52 pmThe Chinese game since long ago, is to encroach the picket lines and then claim that India has misunderstood the MacMahon Line. Since this clearly their suit, it is a matter of utmost urgency for India to raise walls to demarcate Indian lines and territory. I am sure that there are many like me who would contribute to a special tax for these these constructions. This will have the possibility of reducing the scope for misadventure and containing misadventures that go out of hand.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:48 pmIndia should be brave enough to attack China and shownthe world that India is no sitting duck. SO #GOFORWARWITHCHINA Bipin Rawat Ji. RSS AS OL ES ARE ON YOUR SIDE!Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:33 pmIn India there are many Chinese friends so obviously they will be emboldened .Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:30 pmSome Muslims are terrorists but all Muslims are not, so stop blaming Muslims and Islam.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:24 pmOur politicians and bureaucrats can only talk big. Our elected officials and the armed forces cannot defend or attack our enemies. They run like rats. Pretty soon, BJP-RSS government will release fake videos of surgical strikes on China. Ha, Ha.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:20 pmCHINA is upset with India for two reasons- 1. India not joining the China-PA-KI Economic Corridor (CPEC) as China knows well that CPEC will fail without Indian parti tion. ............. 2. India's special relation with USA. ......................... In 1962 India fought with 303 Rifles which could fire only 15-20 Bullets per Minute. So China attacked Army locations with 100 times CHINESE. China suffered many deaths which was hidden from the world due to COMMUNIST GOVT. In 2017 India will be fighting with AK47 which will fire 100's of bullets in a Minute and any number of Chinese coming will be killed. ....................... And in the present era of TV Coverage huge CHINESES DEATH cannot be hidden from the World.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:15 pmWhy are all the countries India China Bhutan being so stupid! Why cannot we all live as friendly neighbours - staying away from greed, anger lust for more territory! We all should set example for rest if the wirld to follow, by being friendly helpful neigbours! That is wherein remains the true lessons!Reply
