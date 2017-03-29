China hopes Oppo flag row will be resolved ‘properly’

China said on Wednesday that it hopes the Indian authorities would “properly” resolve the issue of a Chinese official at smartphone maker Oppo allegedly insulting the Indian flag and safeguard the rights of the firm.

“We have noted the relevant reports. Company officials are in touch with the local police,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang told a media briefing here.

“We hope that it will be resolved properly. The Chinese government always asks its Chinese enterprises and staff overseas to abide by local law, regulations and respect local practices and customs,” he said while replying to a question on the incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which lead to protests by staff and public yesterday.

Workers at Oppo’s Noida unit staged a protest on Tuesday after one of its Chinese officials allegedly threw the Indian flag in a dustbin. The officials of the Chinese firm offered an unconditional apology after the district authorities and Deputy Labour Commissioner intervened in the matter.

Lu said, “We also hope that the legitimate rights of the Chinese enterprise and staff will be safeguarded under law.”

