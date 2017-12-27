China hopes India, Pakistan can peacefully resolve their disputes

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner to protest “unprovoked” firing by the Indian Army and “categorically rejected” claims that Indian commandos crossed the LoC. Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner to protest “unprovoked” firing by the Indian Army and “categorically rejected” claims that Indian commandos crossed the LoC.

China on Wednesday expressed hope that India and Pakistan can continue to make efforts to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that Beijing has noted relevant report on the cross-border firing and killing of three Pakistani soldiers by Indian Army commandos this week. She refrained from commenting on the current round of tensions along the Line of Control, but said the two countries should remain committed to the regional peace and stability.

“As a common neighbour and friend of India and Pakistan, we hope both the countries can continue to properly resolve relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly stay committed to the peace and stability of the South Asian region,” Hua said in response to a question.

The Indian Army sources in New Delhi have said a “small group” of ‘Ghatak’ commandos carried out a tactical level selective targeting of the Pakistani post around 200-300 metres across the LoC on Monday in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was injured.

The operation is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district four days ago.

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner to protest “unprovoked” firing by the Indian Army that killed its three soldiers and “categorically rejected” claims that Indian commandos crossed the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App