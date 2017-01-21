China has expressed interest in bringing futuristic MRTS system to Kolkata: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra West Bengal Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra

Briefing the media about the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit, West Bengal Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra on Saturday said that apart from China expressing interest in bringing a futuristic Mass Rapid Transit System to the state’s capital, Kolkata, a number of other countries had expressed interest in specific projects which are likely to be underway.

“Another Chinese firm Auto Haus is an e-rickshaw manufacturing company and has also expressed interest in coming here. Apart from that an MoU has been signed with Korea’s Handong University which specializes in building intelligent and Green cities. Poland has expressed interest in mineral exploration in Bengal along with the state government and we are keen to do this. Poland is the leads in mineral exploration. Of course we will have to rope in the Ministry of External Affairs in order to get this done,’’said the Finance Minister today.

The Finance Minister further added that Japan has expressed interest in the development of infrastructure, specifically in the building of more flyovers and monorails in the state. “There was a Yokohoma-Howrah partnership which had been conceptualized before but had been put on the back burner. At this business summit, the Japanese have told us that they want to revive this partnership and take it forward. The best practices in both places will be shared as a part of this project,’’said Dr Mitra.

Dr.Mitra also revealed that Norway will soon be helping West Bengal and investing in the Maritime sector. “They are especially interested in our fisheries as it is a big industry in their own country,’’he said. Italy will be creating clusters in the state in the MSME sector, specifically in the leather industry as well as in Design. “Korea has also told us that their representative KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) wishes to open an office here. This is really good news for us. Because they will be looking at many more direct investment opportunities and the flow of investments and trade between Korea and West Bengal will also be faster and run more smoothly. This is likely to happen within the year,’’said Dr.Mitra.

German firm Orlinkon Barmag will soon be setting up a textile and apparel manufacturing plant in the state. Dr.Mitra said that Germany is currently the leading textile manufacturing country in the world. “One of the most exciting things that happened for us at the Summit is that the Director of the World Economic Forum Dr.Franc Jurgen-Richter, who is also the chairman of ORASIS or the Asia Summit, wishes to bring the Asian Summit to Kolkata soon. The Summit was held in Bangkok before this and as many as 75 countries took part in it,’’ he said.

The Summit has held 425 Business to Business meetings between industrialists and also 14 parallel sector-wise sessions including discussions on Maritime and inland waterways, Civil aviation and transportation infrastructure, Defence, Auto and auto-ancillary, MSME, Sports goods, Health, Education, Mining and Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers and Vendor Development. Both Poland (which specializes in Mining equipment) and Romania (which specializes in mining technology) have expressed interest in working in Bengal. The Japanese firm Mitsubishi Chemicals has discussed the possibility of investing in chemicals manufacturing in Haldea. The partner countries for the Summit were Italy, Germany, China and Poland.

