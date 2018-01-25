China downplays ASEAN leaders attendance at 69th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other world leaders in a group photograph, at the 15th ASEAN-India Summit, in Manila, Philippines on November 14, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other world leaders in a group photograph, at the 15th ASEAN-India Summit, in Manila, Philippines on November 14, 2017.

China on Thursday reacted guardedly to India hosting the ASEAN leaders on the country’s 69th Republic Day and hoped that it will help maintain peace, stability and the development of the region. India is holding a two-day India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit which is expected to give boost to the cooperation in key areas of counter-terrorism, security and connectivity amidst increasing Chinese economic and military assertiveness in the region.

In an unprecedented event, all the 10 ASEAN leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade. “We hope all countries can work together for peace, stability and development of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the gathering of ASEAN leaders to attend the Republic Day function.

“We can all play a constructive role in this regard,” she said criticising media reports that the Indian move to invite these leaders was aimed at blunting China’s influence. “I want to say that on the Indian side, India media is not very confident and they do not trust us,” she said.

The highest-level of participation at the summit is to mark the 25 years of Indo-ASEAN ties. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App