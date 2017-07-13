China: Different from previous frictions this time: S Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar

A DAY after Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said differences between India and China should not become disputes, Beijing reiterated that the withdrawal of troops from Doklam was the precondition to de-escalate the ongoing border row. China also said it was willing to play a “constructive” role in improving relations between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over Kashmir.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang on Wednesday maintained that the ongoing stand-off between Chinese and Indian troops in Doklam was different from “previous frictions” between the two countries.

“China has explicitly pointed out that the illegal trespass of Indian border troops into China’s territory this time took place at the defined Sikkim section of the China-India boundary, which is utterly different in nature from the previous frictions between the two sides at the undefined sections of the China-India boundary,” Geng said at a press briefing.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also demanded that India pull troops back and “properly settle this incident”.

Geng also said that China was willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between India and Pakistan. Responding to a question about the OIC expressing concern over Kashmir, Geng said, “The situation of Kashmir has drawn the attention of the international community. The conflict between the two countries along the Line of Control in Kashmir is neither conducive to their own stability and development nor regional peace and tranquillity. China stands ready to play a constructive role to improve the relations between Pakistan and India.”

