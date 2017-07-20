China can attack, has atom bomb in Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav brought up the Doklam standoff in Lok Sabha Wednesday, saying China was preparing to attack India and had teamed up with Pakistan to foment trouble in J&K. Mulayam said during zero hour that he had information that China was not only holding drills near the border but had hidden atomic bomb(s) underground in Pakistan. “I have been saying for 20 years that China is conspiring against India and has Pakistan on its side. It has set up atom bomb underground in Pakistan, I have learnt. The government would have better information on that. China is ready for an attack. But till now I have not heard anything from the government on what it is doing regarding the threat from China.”

He said it was India’s responsibility to protect Sikkim and Bhutan. “We have already committed a big mistake. I had told the then PM — I will not take his name — that don’t give Tibet to China. We didn’t stand by Dalai Lama… We should support Tibet’s struggle…” He said he has said several times that China, not Pakistan, is India’s real enemy. “Pakistan can do us no harm.”

He added, however, that China was fomenting trouble in J&K with help from Pakistan and that Pakistan was using Chinese weapons. He said if China does not stop interference in J&K, India should stop using Chinese products. He said Indian markets were full of Chinese products but the government was not taking any action.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur raised the issue of gangrape and murder of a girl near Shimla and accused the state government of inaction. “It was under pressure from different organisations that police claimed to have cracked the case and posted photographs of alleged culprits on the Facebook page of the Himachal Pradesh chief minister and after a few minutes these were deleted,” he said, adding it raises suspicion that efforts were being made to shield the real culprits. Thakur’s speech was disrupted several times by Congress members.

