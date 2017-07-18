China briefs envoys on Doklam stand-off: Our troops waiting patiently, won’t do so indefinitely

A month into the standoff at Doklam, China has conveyed to foreign diplomats in Beijing that troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been waiting patiently at the plateau — China claims the Bhutanese land at the trijunction with India and calls it Donglong — but will not wait for an indefinite period, The Indian Express has learnt.
This has the diplomatic community in Beijing worried, and some have conveyed this message to their Indian counterparts in Beijing and Bhutanese counterparts in New Delhi. Last month, Indian troops blocked Chinese road works in Doklam and have since been in a faceoff with PLA troops. Beijing has been insisting that New Delhi back down.
Sources told The Indian Express that Chinese officials, at a closed-door briefing last week, conveyed their version of events to diplomats stationed in Beijing. Some of the G-20 countries have been briefed by the Chinese government separately.
“Our colleagues in Beijing attended the briefing and were given the impression that the Chinese side will not be waiting for an indefinite period. This is quite worrying, and we have conveyed it to our Indian colleagues in Beijing and Bhutanese colleagues in Delhi,” a diplomat from one of the P-5 (permanent members of the UN Security Council) countries, told The Indian Express.
The diplomatic community in Beijing has been told that the dispute is between China and Bhutan, and the Indian soldiers have “jumped in”.
“They have told our colleagues in Beijing that the Indian side has trespassed into Chinese territory and changed the status quo,” the diplomat said.
This is contrary to what India has said. In its June 30 statement, New Delhi said it is “deeply concerned” at recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction will represent a “significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.
The Chinese have told diplomats in Beijing that they have strong evidence to prove that Doklam belongs to China. They said Doklam has always been the “traditional pasture for Chinese border inhabitants” and that their archives still retain “some receipts of the grass tax paid by Bhutanese herdsmen”.
They maintained that Indian troops must pull back to the Indian side of the boundary unconditionally and immediately, which is a precondition for meaningful dialogue between China and India.
From New Delhi’s perspective, the Indian side has underlined that the two governments had reached agreement in 2012 that the trijunction boundary points between India, China and a third country will be finalised in consultation with the country concerned. “Any attempt, therefore, to unilaterally determine trijunction points is in violation of this understanding,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.
Government sources in New Delhi maintained that efforts are underway to “de-escalate” the situation through diplomatic channels, and NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to China on July 26-27 for the meeting of BRICS NSAs will give him an opportunity to emphasise to his Chinese counterpart, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, that the consensus reached between the two countries through the Special Representatives’ process be scrupulously respected by both sides.
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:43 amThe Nehru-Khan dynasty is gone. No More Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai. This is not 1962 when Nehru and VK Krishna Menon ed India. Modi is in charge now.Reply
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:41 amWho is the member of P5. It's important to know. Why is Indian Express playing PR for China! Come on India have some balls. You spent billions in arms purchase. There will never be a appropriate time in the future if you think so. Future starts now today. China has trespassed Indian sovereignty in disputed Kashmir, occupies Aksai Chin and large chunks of Indian territory after 1962 war. Not just that. China has constantly humiliated India by crossing LAC. We have spent billions on defense. We need some results. India should make clear. The war won't be confined to border alone. If India can destroy Beijing and Guangdong in a war situation. China is over for few centuries to come. In a war with China, India has less to lose. Let it also be known. US and West are not India's friends. We have to stand for us. If that means war on two fronts. If China nukes us. Then we should nuke both China and Pakistan. Make sure the destruction is complete. Not for me then not for you. No more GandhianReply
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:32 amTime for 3rd WW - Chinese are shameless like Pakistan. International does not care at all- So its Pak and China VS India.Reply
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:10 amThe members of the UN Security Council and envoys of international countries take up positions based on their country's interest. It is time someone spoke for Tibet and asked the Chinese to leave Tibet. It will solve border problems with several of China's neighbors. Currently China has problems with 13 of its 14 neighbors. . China knows that this time India is serious about standing its ground and it will defend its interests aggressively and does not know how to back off without being laughed at for playing tough.Reply
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:35 amIndian has stood firm till now, except when Modi came to power, that is when the Chinese saw the in our armour and started getting aggressive.Reply