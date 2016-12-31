China blocks India’s move on Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar

CHINA ON Friday blocked India’s proposal to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the United Nations, triggering a sharp reaction from India which termed it as an “unfortunate blow”.

Indian investigating agencies had found Azhar to have masterminded the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in January this year. India had shared all evidence with the UN in this regard.

“This decision by China is surprising as China itself has been affected by the scourge of terrorism and has declared opposition to all forms of terrorism. As a consequence of this decision, the UN Security Council has again been prevented from acting against the leader of a listed terrorist organisation,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Vikas Swaroop.

Asserting that India’s submission was supported by all other members of the 15-member Sanctions Committee, the MEA said: “The international community is aware that the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is proscribed by the United Nations, has been responsible for innumerable terrorist attacks on India, including the Pathankot air base attack. The inability of the international community to list its leader, Masood Azhar, is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

With China blocking India’s proposal, which was submitted in February to the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, New Delhi will have to make a fresh request. China had twice — in April and October — imposed “technical hold” on India’s proposal.