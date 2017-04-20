After China’s renaming move, India reiterates: ‘Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India’

A day after China ‘standardised’ names for six areas in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly following the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state last week, India on Thursday made it clear that renaming or inventing a name does not make illegally-held territory legal. In a statement to the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay did not mince his words: “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.”
READ: China renames six places in Arunachal, says ‘1st batch’
Earlier on Tuesday, when Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Lu Kang was asked if the move was in response to the Buddhist spiritual leader’s visit to the state, he didn’t offer any pointed answer. “I can also tell you that the Chinese government is carrying out the second national census and one of the important tasks is to standardise minority names. In the next step, relevant departments will further increase the research on the study of Tibetan names, and we will be able to publish more standard names,” said Kang.
The six names renamed by China are as follows: Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. The corresponding names with their latitude and longitude taken into account list these places as Tawang, Kra Daadi, West Siang, Siang, Anjaw and Subansiri respectively.
While China’s latest move is being seen by some experts as a means to underscore its territorial sovereignty, China said it was a part of a census exercise indicating that more could follow.
- Apr 20, 2017 at 6:01 pmIndia is not yet economicaly stable to face post war , war with china will only be a limited war and china would be favoured in it even though it will retreat,so we should make china busy in something else untill we get ready dia should ask asia,s.pacific countries who will help in both arms and amunation and join military actions against china , if china decides to wage war on india.Energy also main thing India should be aware in war scenario. India should remember both U.S nor Russia will not support India if china wage war and India has too stand alone to face the dragon dia should ask bangladesh &afghanistan to defend India if stan too wage war .War on two front will be tough.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 5:52 pmA weak country without any allies cannot fight these Giant aggressive countries,we have no strategy or Unity in place .Let us get united and build national strength and down with those politicians who are not with the nation.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 5:44 pmY do IE .... Publish the names given by China.what's importance are there for those names for an Indian who read this paper .when u keep on publishing it.it's getting more publicity .just ignore itReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 5:21 pmReiterating again and again that Arunachal Pradesh and China are integral part of India is not a wise move ! Every time China or stan does or says something the Foreign Ministry spokesman meets the media a repeats the same dialogue ! This is, in a way giving importance to such trivial actions ! Both territories are and will forever remain part of India. Done & Dusted !Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 5:11 pmIndia officially has 100 embly cons uencies in J&K though elections are held in only 76 as these are in Indian territory. The balance 24 are supposed to be under occupation by stan and China. India can retaliate by starting a process to publish the names of these cons uencies. It is a game two can play. China has been petty minded for the past many years and will continue to be so. And it aspires to compete with the US! What a laugh!Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 5:12 pmWhat a stupid page editor, leaving out letters at om. Don't know why IE has adopted this format.Reply
