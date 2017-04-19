China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh

China has, for the first time, announced ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, days after it lodged strong protests with India over the Dalai Lama’s visit to the frontier state. The state media in Beijing said the move was aimed at reaffirming China’s claim over the state. China claims the state as ‘South Tibet’. “China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on April 14 that it had standardised in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet the names of six places in ‘South Tibet’, which India calls ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, in accordance with the regulations of the central government,” state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday. We are awaiting a reaction from the Indian government.
The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidêngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bümo La and Namkapub Ri. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LoAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covers Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.
The two sides have so far held 19 rounds of talks with Special Representatives to resolve the boundary dispute. China’s move comes just days after the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which was seventh since he fled from Tibet through Tawang and sought refuge in India. During the 81-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader’s
Arunachal Pradesh visit, China had warned India that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests.
Commenting on the standardisation of the names of six places, Chinese experts said that it was a move to “reaffirm the country’s territorial sovereignty to the disputed region”, according to the daily.”The standardisation came amid China’s growing understanding and recognition of the geography in South Tibet. Naming the places is a step to reaffirm China’s territorial sovereignty to South Tibet,” Xiong Kunxin, a professor of ethnic studies at Beijing’s Minzu University of China, was quoted as saying.
Xiong said that the legalisation of the regions’ names is a part of the rule of law. “These names have existed since ancient times, but had never been standardised before. Therefore, announcing the names is like a remediation,” Guo Kefan, a research fellow at the Tibet Academy of Social Sciences, said. Standardising the names from the angles of culture and geography could serve as a reference or leverage when China and India negotiate border issues in future, Guo said. “The South Tibet region is located alongside China’s southwestern border and India’s north-eastern border where Sino-Indian border disputes are cantered,” the report said.
It claimed that India “abruptly announced that it was officially designating the region as ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ but the Chinese government has neither recognised India’s occupation of the region, nor the legitimacy of the province”. During the Dalai Lama’s Arunachal Pradesh visit, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied the Tibetan spiritual leader, had asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is “an inseparable part of India”.
China had lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the visit and warned that it would have a negative impact on the efforts to resolve the border dispute. After the nine-day visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had said that India should not use the Tibetan spiritual leader to
undermine China’s interests.
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:52 amWHY DONT INDIA GIVE THIS USELESS REGION (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) TO CHINA AND MAKE FRIENDSHIP WITH THEM ...FOOLISH INDIANS AND BJP GOVT DONT KNOW THIS IDEA TO DEVELOP FRIENDSHIP ......... BUT WHO WAS INDIRA HI TO GIVE OUR ISLAND(KATCHATHEVU) BELONGED TO TAMILNADU ONLY (TAMILNADU IS PART OF INDIA FOR THIS ONLY 70 YEARS BUT BEFORE THAT TAMILNADU WAS LIKE A INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ) TO OUR ENEMY SRILANKA......NOW BECAUSE OF THIS FOOLISH ACT , OUR TAMIL FARMERS GETTING KILLED BY THEIR F KING COASTAL FORCE.................TAMILANDU SHOULD BECOME INDEPENDENT COUNTRY WITH CHINA AND STAN HELP........I APPRECIATE CHINESE COURAGE ....I FEEL VERY HAPPY NOW....CHINA MUST WAGE A WAR WITH INDIA AND DISSOLVE IT VIOLENTLY.......Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:49 amTibet was an autonomous and sovergein country and it was under meek leadership of Congress that this region was forcibly and by murdering peaceful tibetians China annexed that region. That country needs its independance India should support the demand of these oppressed Tibetians. Time to relook at endorsing One China and stand on TibetReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:43 amThe Chinese are strange guys always unhappy, melancholic and tragic. Even their traditional music will make you sad. It is probably the only country in the world which does not have cartoons, comic shows. Feel sad for their people.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:41 amModi Govt doesnt seem to have courage to counter the ChineseReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:39 amwe can change Tibet name as part of India. Let bloody chineese do whatever they want.Try to boycot their products in IndiaReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:03 amu leaders are becoming loonies like their N Korean counterparts. We should start igning their leaders standardized names too, starting with the 'Butcher of Tianamen Square Jimping'.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:01 amYe to vo hi bat ho i ' mere rumal rakhane se seat mere bap ki ho i'. Chinese dogs some more shock to understand some basic things.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 10:53 amwhy is the media interested in useless news which noboody is concerned,dont you believe in the indian system,dont encourage foolish naming ceremonies,use the space to put adverti ts so that you can earn revenueReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 10:47 amchina is acting comical...just like a miffed and over-pampered cl room bully.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 10:42 amIt will be good if China does whatever it wants to do with A.P during this present sanghi P.m's rule, so that their unruly and foolis.h supporters comes back to their senses.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 10:59 amlick the A ss of your dog XiReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:36 amYou people go to Porkistan or go join with pig Chineese.
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:44 amvery well said..happyReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 11:55 amDai Bg, Why you are happy?? You licked A ss of C guys??
