Chilly weather returns to Punjab, Adampur records minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius

Adampur shivered at a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as cold weather conditions returned to most parts in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana after a temporary respite. After rains in the two states earlier this week, the minimum temperature had hovered above normal limits at most places, a MeT official said. However, the minimum temperature dropped by a few notches on Wednesday.

“Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states,” the MeT official said. Amritsar, Bathinda and Faridkot also recorded below normal minimum temperatures at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Halwara and Pathankot, too, experienced cold weather, recording lows of 6.4 degrees Celsius and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 8.2 degrees Celsius, 8.6 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively. In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place at 7 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa and Hisar settled at a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also, Ambala recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani registered a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

