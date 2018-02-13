Chilly morning in Delhi; maximum temperature expected at 24 degrees Celsius

The Met office has forecast a clear sky through the day (File) The Met office has forecast a clear sky through the day (File)

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning Tuesday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, a Met department official said. The humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30am, the official said.

The Met office has forecast a clear sky through the day. “The maximum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius,” the official said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 21.2 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App