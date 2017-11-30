Chilling technology: White Revolution – Part II

A woman dairy farmer pouring milk at a society having a bulk cooler in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district (Express Photo/Javed Raja) A woman dairy farmer pouring milk at a society having a bulk cooler in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Since the start of this century, milk procurement by Gujarat’s dairy cooperatives has more than trebled to over 150 lakh litres per day (LLPD), while spreading to newer areas, including in Saurashtra and Kutch. Key to this has been a steady rise in procurement prices, coupled with a focus on expanding the market for the state’s milk producers. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s (GCMMF) sales of ‘Amul’ liquid milk in the National Capital Region alone is around 31 LLPD, half of which is transported all the way from Gujarat at Rs 2-2.5 per litre and the balance sourced from nearby states.

But equally important has been the role of bulk milk coolers (BMC), enabled by 24-hour electricity, and improved road infrastructure. The BMCs, with average capacity of 3,000-5,000 litres and going up to 10,000 litres, allow the milk to be chilled either at the original procurement centre itself or a neighbouring village society.

In the pre-BMC era, milk had to be brought to a chilling centre latest by 11 in the morning to avoid spoilage. A typical truck covering 10-12 villages had to start procuring from 5:30 AM, in order to cover the last village by 7:30 and bring the milk, loaded in aluminum cans of 35-40 litres, to the chilling centre that might be 150 km away. The same process had to be repeated for the evening’s milk, collected between 5:30 and 7:30 and brought to the chilling centre before 11 pm.

Cans carrying milk being taken to a village society in Surendranagar district (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Cans carrying milk being taken to a village society in Surendranagar district (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

The above rigid timelines naturally limited the options for farmers. They had to milk their buffaloes or cows by 5 AM, if not earlier, lest they missed the truck. Also, it wouldn’t have possible to milk more than a few animals.

But that has changed with the BMCs, which chill the milk “at source” to 4 degrees Celsius or less within three hours of collection. The milk procured in the evening as well as morning can be chilled for the tanker to arrive at the society only towards the afternoon. This entire milk can, then, be lifted at one go. The tankers are also insulated, so that the temperature of the milk inside remains within 5-6 degrees Celsius even after 24 hours. The milk landing at the dairy dock is, thus, fresh. The cost of the BMC (about Rs 12 lakh for 5,000-litres capacity) as well as electricity is more than offset through reduction is spoilage and better quality of milk, besides two daily truck trips being reduced to one.

For the farmer, the gains have been two-fold. The first is, of course, that he/she does not have to wake up too early to start milking. Secondly, there is flexibility to now milk more animals and expand herd sizes. This has been further enabled by electricity, which makes it possible to use milking machines that have become a common sight in dairy farms across Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Kheda. According to RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, about 8,000 or 45 per cent of Gujarat’s 18,500 village societies currently have BMCs. And since many BMCs cater to more than one society, the actual proportion of milk that gets chilled at source is closer to 80 per cent.

The benefits of chilling technology can be seen when one travels through remote areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union’s bulk chilling centre at Bhirandiyara – roughly 70 km from Bhuj town towards the Great Rann salt desert – has five BMCs of 5,000-litre capacity each. These BMCs chill the milk brought by pick-up trucks from 27 villages within a 70-km radius. The Bhirandiyara centre also has an insulated storage tank that ensures that the milk already chilled by the BMCs is maintained within 5-6 degrees. The Kutch union operates 19 such bulk chilling centres all over the district. It has also started installing village-level BMCs; there are already two of them in villages where procurement volumes have risen significantly.

If Gujarat’s milk procurement has continue to expand even after the Operation Flood programme that formally ended in the mid-nineties, the credit probably goes to BMCs — and electricity that allows these to run even in remote rural areas. Assured procurement at remunerative prices have only further helped.

