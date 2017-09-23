Chilli bombs, stun grenades not aimed at Rohingyas: Govt

Rohingyas in India, Rohingya crisis, Myanmar unrest, Illegal rohingyas in India, Govt on Rohingya, Rohingya Pakistan, Rohingya terrorist, Rohingya security threat, India news, Indian Express Rohingyas in India, Rohingya crisis, Myanmar unrest, Illegal rohingyas in India, Govt on Rohingya, Rohingya Pakistan, Rohingya terrorist, Rohingya security threat, India news, Indian Express

The Union Home Ministry on Friday said the use of chilli bombs and stun grenades by the BSF on the India-Bangladesh border is not aimed to push back Rohingyas but is part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) agreed between the border forces of India and Bangladesh. The government clarified that such measures are also taken by the BSF to stop cattle smugglers, Bangladeshi immigrants and fake currency racketeers and is among the non-lethal measures introduced by New Delhi and Dhaka.

A large number of Rohingyas fleeing violence in Myanmar are trying to enter India through the porous Bangladesh border and the BSF has been directed to push them back. The Home Ministry last month issued an advisory to states and Union territories to identify illegal migrants, including Rohingyas, and deport them.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday clarified that India does not treat Rohingyas as refugees because they have entered illegally. “The Rohingyas are not refugees. They have not come here after following proper procedures. No Rohingya has applied for asylum. They are illegal immigrants. The ministry has clarified its position through its affidavit in the Supreme Court that these are illegal immigrants and they will be deported,” Singh said.

