Children’s issues should be dealt according to rights: Rajendra Menon

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Rajendra Menon on Saturday said children’s issues should be dealt according to their rights. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Rajendra Menon on Saturday said children’s issues should be dealt according to their rights.

The acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Rajendra Menon on Saturday said children’s issues should be dealt according to their rights. “Children’s issues should be dealt within the framework of their rights,” Menon said at the inaugural session of the two-day Juvenile Justice Conference organised by Madhya Pradesh High Court and UNICEF in Jabalpur.

Watch what else is making news:

“Judiciary should interpret the law and deal with issues of children connecting with ground reality,” an UNICEF release quoting the Chief Justice said. MP Juvenile Justice Committee Chairperson and High Court Justice J K Maheshwari said, “Juvenile Justice is the prime duty of the state.” Manish Mathur, officer-in-charge UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh appreciated leadership of High Court in taking up the issue of justice for children, the release said.

In his address, Mathur touched upon the critical bottleneck like coordination among stakeholders, delayed and poor funding, weak monitoring and weak capacities to address issues of Juvenile Justice, the release added. PTI LAL RMT 01071838