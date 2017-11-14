Children’s Day 2017: Venkaiah Naidu among host of leaders wish children on the occasion 

Children’s Day 2017: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo/File) Children’s Day 2017: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo/File)

Political leaders took to social media on Tuesday to wish children across the country on the occasion of Children’s Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter said, “Wish the nation on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, today. Also wish all the children on the happy occasion of Children’s Day, today.”

In his Mann ki Baat on October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felicitated children and added, “Children are the emerging heroes in the creation of new India.” Today, Modi offered tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished children saying, “Lots of blessings and love to children on Children’s Day.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said, “Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister, Pandit #JawaharlalNehru. On this day, we also commemorate his love for children & vision to empower them with opportunities. His legacy continues to inspire us to build a better future for our children.”

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Happy Children’s Day to the children in our lives — & the child in all of us!”

