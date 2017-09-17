Childhood friend slits B Tech graduate’s throat for refusing to marry

A 22-year-old woman was hacked to death by her childhood friend for refusing to marry him in Vetapalem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. T Lakshmi, who recently completed her B.Tech and was working at an automobile showroom at Chirala was found with her throat slit and deep gashes all over her face and head today morning. Her hands were tied behind her back. Police said they found the body in the house of a relative of Valleu Gopichand, 23, who is a childhood friend of Lakshmi.

“We think Gopichand called Lakshmi to the relatives’ house which was empty as they had gone out. We came to know that Gopichand, a polytechnic dropout, who drives an autorickshaw was pestering her to marry him but she refused and that could be the reason he assaulted her. She was killed very brutally, probably after tying her hands and beating her for some time to make her agree to his demand to marry her. He is absconding,” Chirala Rural Inspector D Reddy said. He said that Lakshmi left her office at 6:30 pm Saturday and was missing since then.

The murder comes just days after 17-year-old Chandini Jain was throttled to death by her childhood friend in Hyderabad after their affair turned sour.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd