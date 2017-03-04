Child trafficking case: Darjeeling district Child Protection Officer held

The CID today arrested two more persons in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. CID and district police sources said Darjeeling District Child Protection Officer Mrinal Ghosh and Dr Debasish Chandra, a member of the district Child Welfare Committee were initially detained and questioned at length at the Pintail Village in Siliguri. Later on the two were arrested for their alleged involvement in selling of babies and children in India and abroad in the last few months from an NGO ‘Bimala Sishu Griho’.

BJP women’s wing leader Juhi Chowdhury, Sonali Mondal, Chief Adoption Officer of the NGO, Chandana Chakraborty, its Chairperson and Manas Bhowmik, Chandana’s brother, have already been arrested by the CID team probing the case.

Sonali, Chandana and Manas were charged with selling about 17 children, aged between 1 and 14 years, to foreigners by entering into shady adoption deals.

The CID had unearthed a child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district, in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal in November last year.