Child trafficking case: 10-day CID remand for Manas Bhowmik

A court here today sent Manas Bhowmik, arrested in connection with the sensational child trafficking case, to 10-day CID remand. His remand was ordered by Jalpaiguri Chief Judicial Magistrate Himalin Bhattacharya. Bhowmik was arrested by CID yesterday after prolonged interrogation on the charge of being involved in selling children to foreigner couples with fake papers from the NGO ‘Bimala Sishu Griho’.

He is the brother of Chandana Chakraborty, chairperson of the NGO, who too has been arrested by CID in the past couple of days. He is the third person to have been arrested in the case, the NGO’s chief adoption officer Sonali Mondal being the other.

The three were charged with selling at least 17 children aged between one year to 14 years to foreign buyers at high prices while falsely claiming that these children were handed over for legal adoption to needy couples after due screening and official procedures.