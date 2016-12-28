Child of NRI Couple: Handling child custody case as per law

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

EVEN AS India on Tuesday pressed for the reunion of a five-year-old child with his NRI parents, Norway maintained that the case would be handled strictly in accordance with that country’s child welfare law.

The child, living with his parents in Norway, had been taken away by the Norway Child Welfare Service following complaints of abuse. The child’s mother Gurvinderjit Kaur is an Indian national while her husband, Anil Kumar, is a Norwegian.

India’s ambassador to Norway on Tuesday met the local officials in Oslo to press for the return of the child to his parents.

“The Norwegian authorities have reiterated that child welfare cases are handled in accordance to the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, which includes directions from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child,” PTI quoted a spokesperson for the Norwegian Embassy in Delhi as saying.

The Indian ambassador was also informed that the law applied to all children in Norway, regardless of their background, residential status or citizenship, according to PTI.

The Indian government, which intervened in the matter following a request from Kaur, has been maintaining that the child must be reunited with his family.

“I refuse to accept that foster parents can take better care of the child than natural parents. The foster parents are totally ignorant of Indian culture and our food habits,” Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said in a series of tweets in the morning, ahead of the ambassador’s meeting with local officials. She said India wanted the restoration of the child to his natural parents.

However, the only assurance that the Indian ambassador received was that the case was being dealt with complete sensitivity and awareness.