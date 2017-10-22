Child dragged and killed by leopard in Nashik

Villagers have urged the forest officials to keep a cage in the area and trap the leopard, said the official. (File/Photo) Villagers have urged the forest officials to keep a cage in the area and trap the leopard, said the official. (File/Photo)

A two-and-half year old boy, who was sleeping with his father in their farm at Talwade-Bhamer area in Baglan taluka of the district, was dragged and killed by a leopard in the early hours of on Sunday, police said. Villagers, who launched search for the minor after he was taken away by the leopard, found the head of the boy separated from the body in the jungle at around 10 am, an official attached to Jaikheda police station said.

The deceased has been identified as Komal Namdas, said police.

They said the area is covered with jungle, where leopards have attacked goats and sheeps. But this is the first time that the animal has dragged and killed a child.

Villagers have urged the forest officials to keep a cage in the area and trap the leopard, said the official.

Jaikheda police have registered case of an accidental death in the matter.

