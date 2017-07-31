Child among two killed as vehicle overturns in Haryana

The victims were identified as Kiran (40) and Keshav (10) (Source: Google Map) The victims were identified as Kiran (40) and Keshav (10) (Source: Google Map)

A woman and a child were killed while six others were injured when a van overturned after hitting a cow in Hansi here on Monday, police said. The two victims hailing from Paharganj in Delhi were on their way to Gogamedi in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage when the accident took place.

When the vehicle reached Hansi on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway, a cow suddenly appeared on the road. The vehicle hit the animal and overturned killing the woman and the child, they said. The victims were identified as Kiran (40) and Keshav (10). The injured have been admitted to civil hospital Hansi, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App