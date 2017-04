A woman and a 4-year-old child were injured after being hit by an SUV at Bhawan near the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

A case has been registered against the driver and the vehicle has been seized, a police officer said.

The injured, 50-year-old Pusha Devi of Uttar Pradesh and Anmol Verma, have been hospitalised.

