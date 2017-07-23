Chief Parliamentary Secretaries: AAP writes to EC, seeks disqualification of four MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party logo (Files) The Aam Aadmi Party logo (Files)

Aam Aadmi Party approached the Election Commission (EC) Saturday seeking disqualification of four BJP MLAs from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, whose appointments as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) were also recently quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a letter to the EC, AAP’s Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind said the four MLAs were holding “office of profit” as CPSs and hence, their appointments had been quashed by the HC. Quoting the provisions of Article 191 of the Constitution, Jaihind said, “A person shall be disqualified…if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the government of any state…So after the orders of the HC, membership of the four MLAs should be declared invalid.”

About two weeks after the HC had quashed their appointments, the four legislators— Shyam Singh Rana, Bakhshish Singh Virk, Seema Trikha and Kamal Gupta — had resigned from their posts as CPS. In the order, the HC had observed, “…perks, allowances and facilities have been provided to persons holding public offices without sanctity of law or under authority of any statutory provisions.”

