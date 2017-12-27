Chief of Sikh charitable body in ‘objectionable’ viral video, he files FIR

Charanjit Singh Chadha Charanjit Singh Chadha

The President of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society (CKDCS), Charanjit Singh Chadha (81), found himself at the middle of a major controversy after a purported video showing him in a compromising position with a woman went viral on social media. Chadda claimed that video was fake and made to extort money from him. Jalandhar police has now registered an FIR on the complaint of Chadha alleging blackmail.

Founded in 1903, CKDCS is one of the biggest institutions of Sikh community that works all over the world in the field of education. Also a member of Khalsa College Governing Council, Chadha is considered a close aide of the Badal and the Majithia families. A picture of Chadha with former CM Parkash Singh Badal was seen hanging on wall in the alleged video.

Earlier, former SAD Cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah was excommunicated by Akal Takht after his purported video with a woman had gone viral. In his case, the woman was also a complainant. In Chadha’s case, the woman in the alleged video has not come forward so far.

The video that vent viral on social network was allegedly captured in the office of a hotel owned by Chadha, and was reportedly recorded by an employee of Chadda.

Former CKDCS member and Khalsa College Governing Council president Bhag Singh Anakhi and incumbent CKDCS member Prof Hari Singh has demanded Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to excommunicate Chadda from the community as was done in case of Sucha Singh Langah.

Meanwhile, Chadha released a statement on the letter pad of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society claiming that video was false.

He said, “It has come to my notice that certain fake video is being made to go viral on social media by certain mischievous elements. It is brought to notice of all concerned that a false video with an intent to extract money from me was made in connivance with certain political opponents of mine.”

“I was threatened by conspirators while sitting in my office at Jalandhar on 20-09-17. Immediately, FIR number 120 was registered by me. After investigation by police, four persons has already been arrested till now. Today morning, another key person Gursewak Singh has been arrested by Jalandhar police”, said Chadha.

He added, “The video was made viral as the conspirators know that they will be exposed and arrested. The video is totally false and has been made viral to spoil my image because I refused to pay ransom to the blackmailers.”

Anakhi, however, said, “It is a big embarrassment for the historical organisation like Chief Khalsa Diwan. He should be sacked from the body immediately and all members should protest against him. Akal Takht should excommunicate him from community,”

“I demand Akal Takht to excommunicate Chadha from community as he has committed a huge violation of Sikh code of ethics,” said Prof Hari Singh.

Chadha is president of CKDCS since 2004. It was during Chadha’s tenure that Chief Khalsa Diwan Society was converted into Charitable Society.

Chadha was instrumental in setting up of three Adarsh Schools of the Punjab government on the behalf of CKDCS, a brain child of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

According to CKDCS website, “Charnjit Singh Chadha introduced numerous innovations in transport which was his family profession and also diversified into allied branches like real estate, financing, import-export, hospitality industry, malls, multiplex and so many other areas, and whatever he touched, it became gold, thanks to his penetrative understanding, futuristic outlook and hard work.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App