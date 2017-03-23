Chief of outfit responsible for attack on AASU office held

Picture of all-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) Subodh Biswas (PTI Photo) Picture of all-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) Subodh Biswas (PTI Photo)

Police on Wednesday arrested the president of an outfit responsible for the attack on an office of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in Silapathar on March 6. Subodh Biswas, self-styled president of Nikhil Bharat Bengali Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS), was picked up from the residence of a retired school teacher in Bajitpur, a border village under Bongaon police station in North 24 Parganas district.

Biswas was arrested by a joint team of policemen from Assam and West Bengal. Another person, Subhash Biswas, was also arrested with him. Declared “most wanted” by Assam Police after he disappeared following the Silapathar incident, Subodh Biswas has various cases registered against him, all non-bailable offences.

“He had disappeared after the March 6 incident despite the best efforts of the police. But we finally managed to track him down with the help of several agencies including the West Bengal Police. A court in West Bengal has announced five days Assam Police remand for him, and he is being brought to Guwahati,” Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay told The Indian Express.

Over 10,000 people had turned up at the March 6 rally organised by Subodh Biswas to demand citizenship and rehabilitation of Hindu refugees belonging to East Pakistan and Bangladesh at Silapathar, after which people marched through the town. It was during this march that a section of the people first threw stones and then attacked a local AASU office. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the Assam Police and said the government would ensure that all those involved in the incident were put behind bars.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now