Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first order to IAS officers: ‘Declare income, assets in 15 days’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday told the state’s chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries to declare their income and assets and made them take an oath of cleanliness. On Sunday, Adityanath had told Cabinet ministers to declare their sources of income, movable and immovable assets.

The IAS officers on Monday were asked to submit their assets and income details in 15 days in a format to be provided by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The cleanliness oath administered by Adityanath was titled “Swachchta Shapath”. The officers were made to take a vow that they would devote 100 hours each year to “swachchta (cleanliness)”.

Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi’s dream for the country was not merely regarding political freedom but also about a clean and developed nation. He said Gandhi got the nation freed and now it was responsibility of every one to do service to Bharat Mata by removing “gandagi (dirt)”.

“Main na gandagi karoonga, na kisi aur ko karne doonga. Sabse pehle main swayam se, mere parivar se, mere mohalle se, mere gaon se evam mere karyastahl se shuruat karunga (I will not dirty my surroundings nor will I let anyone else do it. I will start this with myself, my family, my neighbourhood, my village and my workplace),” read the oath. It further stated that officers will have to publicise the Swachch Bharat Mission. Each officer has taken pledge to administer the oath to at least 100 more people.

The new Chief Minister handed the bureaucrats the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, which is the BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly elections. Adityanath told the officials to draft proposals for implementation of the promises made in the manifesto.

Principal secretaries and secretaries along with the chief secretary were asked about details of public related schemes being run by their respective departments and the status of the schemes.

About the asset and income declaration, a senior officer who attended the meeting said: “The CM’s office will provide a proforma to all officers on which they will have to submit their details of income and assets owned by them.”

IPS officers were not called to today’s meeting and they too, along with state police officers, are expected to be given directives about declaring the assets soon.

Acting on the CM’s orders, Director General of Police Javeed Ahmad stressed on maintaining law and order in the state. During a meeting held through video conferencing with civil administration and police officials, the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) Debashish Panda asked to “ensure strict action to maintain law and order”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now