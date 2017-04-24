Chief Minister orders merger of samagra gram vikas, rural development departments

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to integrate the payment of MGNREGA workers’ wages with the Aadhar system. (Representational Image) UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to integrate the payment of MGNREGA workers’ wages with the Aadhar system. (Representational Image)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the merger of the samagra gram vikas department, which was the nodal agency for village development schemes under previous governments, with the rural development department.

Adityanath issued the directions while reviewing the schemes of the rural development department late Saturday. The department was named Ambedkar Gramin Samagra Vikas department by the Mayawati regime in 2007. In 2012, the Akhilesh government renamed it as Samagra Gram Vikas department.

The erstwhile BSP government had instituted the Ambedkar Gram Vikas Yojana under this department and the previous SP government did the same with its Lohia Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana.

Adityanath, meanwhile, also ordered that an information board be installed in every gram panchayat, containing the mobile phone numbers of the village pradhan, village secretary and rozgar sewaks as well as a list of ongoing works and details of government schemes. He asked officials to start using biometrics-based attendance system up to the block level.

The CM further ordered that the roads be constructed without potholes before June 15. He asked officials to start working on a war-footing for the construction and repair of ponds in Bundelkhand. He directed officials to integrate the payment of MGNREGA workers’ wages with the Aadhar system.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:38 am