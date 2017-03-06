Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre’s move to link Aadhaar to mid-day meals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday termed the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for availing mid-day meal scheme as “absurd” and said it should be withdrawn immediately. “The decision is absurd and strange,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post tonight.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

It is difficult to understand the motive behind the HRD Ministry’s decision, the Chief Minister said.

The decision is aimed at ensuring transparency and effectiveness. The noon meal schemes are given to children studying in schools.

To ensure transparency and efficiency why is there a need for Aadhaar? he asked.

Pointing out that providing meals to children was the responsibility of the government, he said the move will only help create hurdles for the noon meal scheme, which benefits about 10.03 crore children.

The Union HRD Ministry has made it mandatory for all students availing free mid-day meals to provide proof of Aadhaar cards, or apply for one before June 30.

Apart from students, cooks-cum-helpers working at mid-day meal centres need to compulsorily have the unique identification.

The Ministry’s move is in line with the Centre’s mandate to link Aadhaar with subsidy schemes.