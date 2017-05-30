Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurates police barrack

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday inaugurated a newly built police barrack and a kitchen of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at Ranchi. Set up at a cost of over Rs 29 lakh, the new facility, stretched over 2200 sqft of land, has arrangement for 30 policemen to stay, according to an official release at Ranchi. Besides, it was equipped with a mess, dining hall and other facilities.

Senior officials of the ACB were present at the inauguration function.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App