Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Telangana Rashtra Samiti meet on May 27

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao flanked by Deputy C M Mahmood Ali (left) and K Keshav Rao. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao flanked by Deputy C M Mahmood Ali (left) and K Keshav Rao. (PTI Photo)

A day after BJP president Amit Shah spoke of the BJP coming to power in Telangana in 2019, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Tuesday called a meeting of the parliamentary party and legislature party on May 27. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will chair the meeting at TRS headquarters in Hyderabad, has asked all party MPs and MLAs to attend without fail.

On the first day of his three-day trip to Telangana on Monday, Shah had accused the Telangana government of not implementing schemes and welfare measures of the Narendra Modi government. Choosing the Congress bastion of Nalgonda to kickstart the BJP’s programmes for the 2019 elections, Shah had asked BJP leaders to start preparing the groundwork by strengthening the party at the booth level from Nalgonda and take it to other districts.

The TRS meeting will discuss party membership and committee formation apart from the implementation of development activities in the state, a party leader said. Activities pertaining to welfare and development to be taken up as part of state formation day celebrations on June 2 will also be taken up. “This will be an important meeting. The CM has requested all party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to attend without fail,” a party official said. Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress has decided to invite party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to the state on June 1 to boost the morale of their leaders and workers. Today Shah met people in two villages of Nalgonda and interacted with district party leaders.