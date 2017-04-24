Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asks for Rs 7,187 crore from Centre for irrigation projects

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday sought financial support from the Centre for completion of 107 irrigation projects in drought-prone Vidarbha and Marathwada region of state.

Pledging to sustain the state growth (GSDP) above 12 per cent between 2018 and 2030, he said, “Our objective is to increase the per capital income across region from present Rs 1.34 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.”

At the third meeting of the governing council of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi, the CM stressed on the short and long term policy reforms initiative of his government towards making farmers self reliant by 2021. The state government sought Rs 7,187 crore from the Centre to complete 107 irrigation projects within three years.

The CM also mentioned about the 26 irrigation projects under Prime Minister’s Krishisinchai Yojna (PMKY) which requires Rs 16,603 crore.

“Micro irrigation fund be allowed to operate on similar pattern as that of long term rural credit funds instituted by NABARD…,” the CM said.

During his presentation at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he made recommendations on digital transformation programmes and higher compensation for local bodies tax following enforcement of Goods and Services Tax.

