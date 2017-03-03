Haryana: Miffed BJP MLAs tell CM; ‘Not given due respect’

ANGRY AT not being given “due respect” and “officials not listening to them”, 16 MLAs of the ruling BJP in Haryana met before meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence to air their grievances. Some MLAs had held a meeting with Khattar last week. However, talks remained inconclusive and it was decided to hold another meeting. Following the meeting with Khattar on Thursday, the MLAs said they have been assured that their grievances would be redressed.

Among the MLAs who expressed resentment was Umesh Aggarwal, the BJP MLA from Gurgaon.

Talking to The Indian Express after meeting the CM, he said, “Our main issue is that MLAs are not getting due respect even when the party’s government is there in the state. The officers do not listen to us. There needs to be a check on corruption in the state which is rampant. While routine development work is going on, the work that the party workers or MLAs ask for should also be done. We have raised these issues with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.”

Aggarwal added that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that he would call a meeting of the officers after the ongoing budget session of the Assembly ends and directions would be issued that the MLAs should be given due respect and their work should be done.

The MLAs have alleged that while ministers were getting all their work done, the officers were not even taking their calls. They have also lodged a complaint with the party high command on these issues.

Another BJP MLA Santosh Sarwan said the meeting with the Chief Minister was fruitful.

“The party is one family and everyone should be treated equally. There should be no discrimination. We raised this issue with the Chief Minister and he has assured us that our problems will be resolved. There was discrimination even when it comes to talking to the CM. We also raised issues pertaining to work in our areas,” she said, adding that they only wanted the CM to understand their feelings.

Mool Chand Sharma, the party MLA from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district, said the MLAs have demanded that there should be a check on “corruption among officials”.

“We got elected promising a clean and corruption-free government. People have this expectation from us and we should fulfil it. The common people and party workers should be respected. The CM is our head and it was our duty to apprise him of our grievances,” he maintained.