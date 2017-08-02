Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sacks Jalandhar agriculture officer for accepting bribe

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dismissed Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Jalandhar, Jugraj Singh, from service after videos of him allegedly demanding bribe from a shopkeeper went viral on social media.

A CMO spokesperson said the videos shot by the shopkeeper, Bikker Singh, on July 11 clearly showed the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) demanding a bribe from him.

The videos were uploaded on social media on July 16 and were shared widely. After an inquiry, the chief minister who also holds the agriculture portfolio, ordered Jugraj Singh’s dismissal from service.

