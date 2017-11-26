Legislature, judiciary and executive must fulfill people’s wishes by remaining within ‘limits’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to ensure the balance between the judiciary, legislature and executive, saying this has held up the Constitution and that the three organs must fulfill wishes of the people remaining within their “limits”.

“Balance between the legislature, judiciary and executive has been the backbone of our Constitution. Because of this balance, our nation was able to defeat Emergency… Today, when we are making every attempt to build a new India, the significance of these principles which have been taught by the Constitution has only increased. We have to fulfill the people’s hopes and aspirations by remaining within our limits,” the PM said, delivering the valedictory address on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations here.

Modi quoted from the Supreme Court verdicts in the Raj Narain case and 1967 Golak Nath case and said these had spoken elaborately on the need to maintain separation of powers.

The comments gain significance as they came a day after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised “judicial activism”, saying the logic that was being used to advance this was “flawed”.

In his inaugural address at the Constitution Day event, President Ram Nath Kovind also stressed the need to maintain the balance between the judiciary, legislature and executive. “It is critical to keep this intricate and delicate balance in mind when exploring the relationship between the three branches of the State. They are all equal. They should all be conscious of their liberty and strive to protect their autonomy. And yet, they should be careful not to disturb the fraternity of the separation of powers by even unknowingly intruding into the domain of either of the two other branches,” he said.

The President also said that “the Constitution empowers the people as much as the people empower the Constitution”. “When individuals and institutions ask what the Constitution has done for them and how it has built their capacities… they must also consider what they have done to uphold the Constitution. And what they have done to support its value system. The Constitution strengthens us, but we too strengthen the Constitution with our actions every day.”

Read: If PM and law minister can’t be trusted on selection of judges, it’s a huge question, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said though he was a great supporter of PILs (public interest litigations), the same “cannot and should not be allowed to substitute governance”. “Governance must remain in the realm of those elected to govern and are accountable to the people of India,” the minister said, and sought to remind that “the decision of the Supreme Court on separation on powers in the Keshavananda Bharathi case is equally applicable to the Supreme Court”.

Prasad said he was also saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision in the NJAC (National Judicial Appointments Commission) case. “The Constitution makers did not desire that the law minister must remain a post-office in the appointment of judges,” he said.

Replying to this, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “We never intended so. We gave him absolute constitutional respect.”

On Prasad’s remark that “PILs cannot become a substitute for governance”, the CJI said the Supreme Court believed in and practised “constitutional sovereignty”. “The fundamental rights are in the core value and bedrock of the Constitution. An independent judiciary with the power of judicial review has been conferred with the power of the ultimate guardian of the Constitution to strike a balance… to ensure that respective governments are functioning as provided by the law within their respective domains,” he said.

Speaking at the event earlier in the day, Attorney General of India K K Venugopal said it was time to examine “if PILs have achieved their objective for which they have been devised”. “We find that having started with PIL for the help of and benefit of those deprived sections of society who were unable to fend for themselves, today we find the court has covered a very large area. There is no single activity which is not covered under the domain of PIL. And very often and frequently, it is a unilateral decision….”

In his speech at an event in connection with the National Law Day on Saturday, Jaitley had said, “I have often heard an argument that judicial activism is born out of a phenomenon that when other institutions are not doing their job, somebody has to fill the gap. It’s a flawed argument. It is flawed because if any organ of the State is not doing its duty, it can be directed to do its duty. Usurpation of power… by any other organ would never be the correct constitutional approach.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App