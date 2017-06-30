Chidambaram says gau rakshaks, lynch mobs don’t fear PM Modi

While at Sabaramati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Modi said killing in the name of the cow was unacceptable and that even Mahatma Gandhi would not have approved of it. While at Sabaramati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Modi said killing in the name of the cow was unacceptable and that even Mahatma Gandhi would not have approved of it.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday said yet another lynching on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against it only made it obvious that gau rakshaks and lynch mobs did not fear him. “On a day when PM warned gau rakshaks, Mohd Alimuddun was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand. Obviously, lynch mobs don’t fear PM.”

Chidambaram said it was good that the Prime Minister has handed out a warning but he should also inform the country how he would walk the talk. “PM warned gau rakshaks and lynch mobs. Good. Let him tell the country how he will enforce his writ,” said Chidambaram.

While at Sabaramati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Modi said killing in the name of the cow was unacceptable and that even Mahatma Gandhi would not have approved of it.

Only hours later, it was reported that a meat trader, Alimuddin Ansari, succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted by at least 10 men who intercepted his van carrying “cattle meat” in Ramgarh district near Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to the police, the attack was linked to a dispute the trader had with the group, which had been extorting money from him over a period of time.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd