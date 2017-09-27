Chidambaram on Yashwant Sinha’s article: Will power now admit economy is sinking?

Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram questioned the Centre on Wednesday whether it will admit that the economy is sinking. (File photo) Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram questioned the Centre on Wednesday whether it will admit that the economy is sinking. (File photo)

“Yashwant Sinha speaks truth to power. Will power now admit the truth that economy is sinking,” said senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday. He said this after senior BJP leader and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha wrote in The Indian Express on Wednesday criticising the BJP government’s handling of the economy.

Sinha wrote in his article: “Finance ministry, in the best of times, calls for the undivided attention of its boss if the job has to be properly done. In challenging times it becomes more than a 24/7 job. Naturally, even a superman like Jaitley could not do justice to the task.”

Chidambaram pointed out statistics that Sinha laid out to stress that the state of the economy was not as good as it was portrayed according to GDP growth rate numbers.

Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

Sinha wrote that due to the new method of calculating GDP growth rate, the actual figure changes significantly.

TRUTH 2: “Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game” says Yashwant Sinha. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

Chidambaram took the point from Sinha’s piece where he says that when the BJP was in Opposition, it was against the “raid raj” but now it seems to be the order of the day.

ETERNAL TRUTH: No matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd