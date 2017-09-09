Govt should have courage to accept, it was a wrong decision: P Chidambaram on demonetisation

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo) Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to announce note ban last year, former finance minister P Chidambaram said demonetisation was a wrong decision and the government should accept it. Citing the RBI report, the senior Congress leader said the reports revealed what he had been saying for last six months. “Finally the RBI report has revealed what I said 6 months ago,” said Chidambaram.

In its report released recently, the RBI confirmed that 8.9 crore old Rs 1,000 notes out of 632.6 crore have not been returned post the note ban initiative last November, which indicated that all but 1.4 per cent of the old Rs 1,000 notes have come back into the banking system. In an unprecedented move, Modi in November last year announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ceased to be legal tender from midnight of November 9, following which new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes were issued by the RBI signed by Governor Urjit Patel, as a replacement for the banned notes. RBI has now issued Rs 50 and Rs 200 notes as well.

Earlier, the former finance minister had also criticised the RBI for its recommendation of demonetisation saying that RBI ‘gained’ Rs 16,000 crore, but ‘lost’ Rs 21,000 crore in printing new note and that the economists deserve Nobel Prize.

