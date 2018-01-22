Chidambaram lashes out at govt on fuel prices

Express file photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram. Express file photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday lashed out at the BJP government over the rise in petrol and diesel prices. “Petrol and diesel prices have hit the roof. The government continues to squeeze the consumers. Absolutely anti-consumer,” he tweeted.

Chidambaram accused the government of squandering windfall gains reaped through “massive taxation” on petrol and diesel, in “wasteful expenditure”. “The government has reaped a windfall through massive taxation of petrol and diesel. And the money was squandered in wasteful expenditure,” he said and asked: “Why doesn’t the BJP bring petrol and diesel under GST and give relief to consumers?”

Chidambaram also commented on the fiscal deficit target. “The government cuts borrowing by Rs 30,000 crore, but ONGC will borrow Rs 30,000 crore to pay government for HPCL shares. It has the same effect. Analysts and the market will add Rs 30,000 crore to the fiscal deficit,” he said.

