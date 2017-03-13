Chidambaram accuses BJP of ‘stealing elections’ in Goa and Manipur

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. PTI Photo Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. PTI Photo

Former union minister P Chidambaram joined the chorus of Congress leaders in accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of not respecting the people’s mandate and, instead, staking claim to form government in Goa and Manipur.

Chidambaram, who held the finance and home portfolios in the erstwhile UPA government, accused the BJP of “stealing elections”. “A party that comes second has no right to form the Government. BJP stealing elections in Goa and Manipur,” he tweeted.

The BJP finished second in Goa and Manipur, behind Congress which emerged as the single largest party. In Goa, the BJP stitched up a rainbow coalition with parties such as MGP and GFP who wanted Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to return as chief minister.

They also claimed to have the support of two independents. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha appointed Parrikar as chief minister after he submitted letters of support from 21 MLAs — 13 from BJP, 3 from MGP, 3 from GFP and two independents. He was asked to prove his strength in the assembly in 15 days. Parrikar is expected to resign as MoD after the BJP announces the date of swearing-in.

Congress’ Goa in-charge, Digvijaya Singh apologised to the people of Goa for failing to form government despite their best efforts. “Money Power has won over People’s Power. I apologise to the People of Goa as we couldn’t muster the support to form the Govt,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

In Manipur, despite the Congress having 28 MLAs, the BJP staked claim to form the government. It met Governor Najma Heptulla and submitted letters of support from NPP’s four MLAs and one of the LJP, and said it also had another four MLAs of the NPF. This takes it total to 31 MLAs, past the halfway mark. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh also met the Governor, but could parade only 27 MLAs as one of the Congress MLAs expressed willingness to join the BJP. He requested Heptulla to invite the Congress to form government.

