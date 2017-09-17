Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava elected acting President of JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav faction

Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava

Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava was unanimously elected as the acting President of the Sharad Yadav faction of the Janata Dal United (JD-U) at the constitution club on Sunday. The decision to appoint Vasava on the post was taken at a meeting of the national executive of the group.

In the meeting, presided over by K Rajasekharan, it was also decided that a fresh organisational election will be held within six months which will be overseen by returning officer Subhash Chandra Shrivastav. The meeting comes just days after the Election Commission shot down the rebel faction’s claim over the JD(U) national symbol.

The faction submitted a fresh plea with the EC staking claim of the party symbol and sought a four week time to produce the required documents. The Rajya Sabha MP has now called for a national council meeting of the party in Delhi on October 8.

Sharad Yadav who claims to be in the real JD(U) showed signs of rebellion after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to walk out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) formed with RJD and Congress during Bihar assembly elections, and joined forces with former allies NDA.

Talking to The Indian Express Yadav had said, “I have taken up a role for myself. It is to ensure that the Indian Constitution percolates down to the masses in towns, villages, rural areas and also reaches the younger generation.”

As the rebel group starts taking shape in the capital, Yadav has also been made convenor of a 16-member Opposition committee that is holding conventions on the theme of ‘Save Composite Culture (Sanjha Virasat Bachao)’ throughout the country.

