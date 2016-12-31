Chhotepur picks Gurdaspur turf to contest

Chhottepur at a press meet in Chandigarh Friday. Jasbir Malhi Chhottepur at a press meet in Chandigarh Friday. Jasbir Malhi

Sucha Singh Chhotepur, the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener who floated a splinter group Aapna Punjab Party (APP), would contest Punjab Assembly elections from his home turf of Gurdaspur. Chhotepur is a former minister who had resigned against Operation Black Thunder launched to flush out terrorists from Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1985. He had contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on AAP ticket.

Watch what else is making news:

Announcing his candidature along with 17 other candidates, Chhotepur said his candidates, chosen carefully, were post graduates, lawyers and PhD holders and MBAs. Dr Kamaljit Singh Tibba, who quit as principal of Vidyasagar Girls College at Dhuri to join APP, has been fielded from Dhuri Assembly seat. Despite being a qualified lawyer , Dr Singh preferred to be an educator as he has always been interested in motivating the youth to work towards a progressive Punjab, said Chhotepur.

Kirti Sihag (27), the party’s candidate from Fazilka, is an MBA and has worked in the corporate sector. APP has fielded Anika Ray, an advocate, from Bhoa (SC), Iqbal Singh Bhagowali from Majitha, Amandeep Singh Bhinder from Sultanpur Lodhi, Gurjit Singh from Chabbewal, Mohinderpal Singh Lala from Mohali, Vijay Diamond from Khanna, Bhupinder Singh from Samrala, Parminder Singh Kuki from Ludhiana South, Malkit Singh Khai from Nihalsinghwala, Gurdas Singh from Bagha Purana and Sukhpal Singh Cheema from Dharamkot.

The party has nominated Raj Kumar Kamboj from Guru Harsahai, Dr Iqbal Singh from Gidderbaha, Rajesh Garg from Muktsar and Randhir Singh Kaler from Sunam. Party in touch with TMC Sources in APP said Chhotepur was in touch with Jagmeet Singh Brar, state president of Trinamool Congress (TMC), for an alliance.