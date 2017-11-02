Chhota Shakeel’s aide arrested in Delhi, was on a mission to kill writer Tarek Fatah

Naseem alias Rizwan (28) is a sharp-shooter and close aide of Chhota Shakeel (in pic). File Photo Naseem alias Rizwan (28) is a sharp-shooter and close aide of Chhota Shakeel (in pic). File Photo

A suspected aide of Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man, was arrested from northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad on Wednesday. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Naseem alias Rizwan (28), a sharp-shooter and close aide of Shakeel, was on a mission to eliminate Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah, police said. The police were on the lookout for Naseem, a contract killer wanted in several cases.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that Naseem would come to Jafrabad and a trap was laid accordingly. When Naseem saw police personnel, he tried to flee but was nabbed after a long chase. A sophisticated pistol, four live cartridges and Rs 1.98 lakh in cash were seized from him, police added.

The Delhi police’s special cell had arrested one Junaid Chaudhary in June for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill Fatah. Naseem’s name crept up during investigations. He was also involved in robbing a collection agent of a businessman of Rs 10.6 lakh last month, police said.

Naseem told his interrogators that he was in touch with Chhota Shakeel, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) A K Singla. He was also supposed to meet a criminal called Munna Singh, through another criminal Rashid, who was lodged in the Bijnor Jail. Singh and Rashid had told Naseem that he would get crores of rupees if he eliminated certain high-profile personalities in Andra Pradesh, police said. Naseem also told police that Shakeel had asked him to eliminate a person in Dwarka.

