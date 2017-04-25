Chhota Rajan, three others get 7-yr-jail term in fake passport case

Chhota Rajan (File Photo) Chhota Rajan (File Photo)

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday awarded seven-year-jail term to gangster Chhota Rajan and others in a fake passport case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them. Rajan was held guilty of cheating the government by obtaining a forged Indian passport. Three others who were convicted by the court yesterday were retired public servants — Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan. They were found guilty of helping Rajan to obtain a fake passport by “entering into a criminal conspiracy”.

55-year old Rajan alias Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, who is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court through video-conference due to security reasons.

They were convicted of cheating, using as genuine a forged document, forgery for the purpose of cheating, forgery of valuable security or will, cheating by impersonation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and violating relevant provisions of the Passport Act.

The court noted in its order that Rajan had twice got passports issued in the name of Mohan Kumar on false and fabricated documents — first from Regional Passport Office, Bangalore and then from Consulate General of India, Sydney, Australia.

Rajan, who once was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was deported to India after his arrest in Bali in October 2015.

