Chhota Rajan convicted in J Dey murder case — Here are other cases against him

Chhota Rajan, 8 others convicted in journalist j dey murder case by CBI court on charges of murder (Section 302 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (Section 120 B IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Chhota Rajan, 8 others convicted in journalist j dey murder case by CBI court on charges of murder (Section 302 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (Section 120 B IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and eight others were on Wednesday convicted by a special CBI court in Mumbai in the murder case of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. They have been convicted on charges of murder (Section 302 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (Section 120 B IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). After being deported from Indonesia on November 6, 2015, the notorious gangster was lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi and has been in judicial custody since.

There are at least 70 other cases pending against Rajan, all of which were handed over to the CBI in 2015 after his deportation.

Here’s a look at the other cases cases in which Chhota Rajan is either accused or convicted:

1993 Mumbai blasts case: In September, 2016, the CBI took over the probe into the murder of Hanifa Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, who allegedly handed over an AK-56 rifle to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The agency registered a case against the gangster and his accomplices under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Also read | Jey D murder case: A timeline of event

The passport recovered from Chhota Rajan. The passport recovered from Chhota Rajan.

Fake passport case: A special CBI court in April 2017 sentenced Rajan to seven years of imprisonment for having issued fake passports. Rajan had apparently issued passports twice in the name of Mohan Kumar on false and fabricated documents, first from Bangalore and another from Sydney, Australia. He was charged under the IPC and the Passport Act.

Bhendi Bazar shootout: Two fresh cases were registered by the CBI in March 2016 against Rajan for allegedly executing murders of two persons Shakeel Modak and Irfan Qureishi by hiring shooters. Rajan was charged under the IPC and the Arms Act.

Another case the CBI took under their wings was that of an alleged attempt to murder of Mumbai-based businessman and hotelier B R Shetty in October 2012. The businessman was allegedly killed by two motorcycle borne shooters suspected to have a link with Rajan. He was charged under the IPC, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Murder at the Navgraha Hotel and extortion: The CBI took over a murder case and two extortion cases lodged against Rajan in early 2017. It was alleged that two unknown persons, allegedly accomplices of Rajan, entered the hotel with a revolver and a pistol in hand and shot one Bala Kotiyan on October 7, 1988.

In one of the extortion cases, accused identified as Rohit, John, Ashok and alleged members of Rajan’s gang and from March 2, 1999 to April 8, 1999 had made threatening telephonic calls to the complainant with the intention of extorting money to the tune of Rs. 25 lakh.

In the second extortion case, unknown persons who claimed to be members of Rajan’s gang entered the office of the complainant in Mulund in 2004 and demanded money at gunpoint. Former Dawood Ibrhaim’s aide, Rajan was charged under the MCOC Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd