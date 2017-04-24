Chhota Rajan, others convicted in fake passport case

Chhota Rajan (File Photo) Chhota Rajan (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Monday held underworld don Chhota Rajan and others guilty in a fake passport case. Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Rajan was convicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal of possessing a fake passport.

Last year on June 8, the court had framed charges against Rajan and then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under the Indian Penal Code sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.

In its chargesheet, the CBI accused Rajan of issuing a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar from Bengaluru in 1998-99 with the help of Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan.

At present, Rajan is in judicial custody while the three are out on bail. The underworld don has 85 cases against him ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.

Rajan was arrested by Indonesian police on October 25, 2015.

