Chhota Rajan aide’s murder: Wife’s deposition continues

Chhota Rajan aide FARID Tanasha’s wife Reshma continued to depose before the special court on Wednesday. Reshma was put through cross-examination by defence lawyers after she identified two assailants who had entered their home and shot at Tanasha in June 2010.

She told the court that while there was a gunborne bodyguard present around Tanasha usually, he had gone on leave a few days before the murder. She also told the court that she had noticed their main gate was unlatched and had directed one of her staff members to shut it, but realised only after the fatal assault that it was not shut at the time. Two assailants had then entered the home and shot multiple times at Tanasha.

Reshma had then called Zubair, a member of Tanasha’s gang, who rushed to their home and lifted Tanasha to a hospital where he was eventually declared dead.

The prosecution claims that Tanasha was murdered by gang members of Bharat Nepali over a property dispute.