Chhindwara Police look for Bhopal-based Christian leader in black bucks killing case

The Chhindwara Police are looking for a Bhopal-based influential Christian leader after two men arrested for killing two black bucks named him as the owner of a licensed weapon used in the crime.

Pastor Anil Martin is associated with Evangelical Lutheran Church and his wife is the principal of St John’s Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chourai) Shradha Sonkar said that Nitin Rajput and Brijesh Salil Sahu were arrested when two dead black bucks were found in their car. She said Sahu, a convert, is related to Martin.

Sonkar denied a media report that Martin had been arrested after he surrendered at Chourai Police Station. She said Martin was probably in Chhindwara and the police would have arrested him but the media report alerted him and he went missing.

The police had managed to keep the details of arrests and the ownership of weapon under wraps. An official at the Chourai Police maintained that no one surrendered and that the case was being monitored by Sonkar. He said a car, a rifle and some ammunition had been seized.